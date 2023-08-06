Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BRISBANE, Australia — Keira Walsh recovered from a knee injury in time to make England's starting lineup for Monday's round of 16 match against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup.

The influential midfielder practiced with the squad on Sunday and team officials said Walsh's fitness would be assessed on game day.

Walsh sustained a knee injury in England's 1-0 win against Denmark in the group stage. She was carried from the field on a stretcher amid concerns the injury could be tournament-ending, but later scans showed Walsh avoided damage to her ACL.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman told a pre-match news conference on Sunday that Walsh was recovering well.

Walsh joined Barcelona from Manchester City last year for a reported fee of 400,000 pounds ($513,000), a record for women's soccer.

___

More AP Women's World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup