Current Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena and former Lakeville mayor and state senator Matt Little are competing to be Dakota County's chief law enforcement official in a race that asks voters to decide an intriguing question: Should candidates openly share political opinions when they are running for a nonpartisan office?

The contest in the state's third-largest county also pits a candidate with extensive — and specific — experience against one with new ideas but no experience in the county attorney role.

Previous Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom retired for health reasons in February 2021 after serving eight terms and the Dakota County Board appointed Keena to replace him.

Keena is facing off against Little, a general practice attorney who served one term as a DFL state senator. Candidates Elizabeth Lamin and Jeff Sheridan were eliminated in the primary election.

"Right now we need more than just a lawyer — we need a leader," said Little, a Lakeville attorney. "When you tout your experience, things should be going right ... and the fact of the matter is things are not going well."

The county attorney role is nonpartisan, notes Keena. She said it was essential that it remain so and thus would not share her position on a range of political issues when recently asked by a local publication. The Star Tribune also asked her questions about her stance on abortion and gun control measures. She declined to answer.

Keena said there's a "stark difference" between her and Little in terms of experience.

"Given my 30 years of public service with two separate county attorney's offices, I really am the only candidate who has the qualifications ... for the job, and I think that's pretty apparent," Keena said.

Little says he is driven by a "void in leadership." He said as county attorney, he would be a "strong advocate" for preventing gun violence, which is at a 20-year-high in Minnesota.

A nonpartisan office

In an interview, former county attorney Backstrom said it's important to "keep political issues out of the office," though he said he was "actively involved in many policy-level issues" at state and national levels, especially related to juvenile prosecution and violent crime.

Backstrom said he sometimes made statements and discussed larger social issues, such as gun violence, at news conferences after a crime was charged, though he was cautious when doing so.

Backstrom said he's "a strong supporter" of Keena, who held various roles in the office during his tenure. He called her a tremendous attorney and a great manager, and said she has civil and criminal division experience.

Keena said

If she wanted to see legislative changes, she would pursue them through the Minnesota County Attorneys Association, where she serves on the board of directors.

Little said he would administer the law in a nonpartisan way but also said he is endorsed by the DFL "because it's a way for people to know that I hold certain beliefs and will advocate for certain things."

"People want to know the answers to those questions and they have a right to know," Little said.

When asked by the Star Tribune whether she would answer questions about abortion or gun control, Keena said in an email:

"County attorneys are sworn to uphold the federal and state constitutions; and in doing so, we must set aside our personal political beliefs so that we are able to enforce the laws enacted by the state legislature without fear or favor."

She did answer the Star Tribune's question about a group of Dakota County residents who allege that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and that election fraud is occurring in the county.

It is the county attorney's role, she said, to provide advice and representation to the county's elections department and County Board.

"Dakota County is committed to administering secure, accurate elections and in performing my duties as county attorney, I have not encountered any irregularities that cause me concern about election integrity in Dakota County," she said.

Issues facing the office

Keena pointed to public safety as an important challenge facing the county and said holding people accountable for their crimes was key. Dakota County hadn't been hit by significant spikes in crime like Hennepin and Ramsey counties had recently, she said.

Keena also voiced concern about increases in fentanyl poisoning. Of the county's 56 recorded drug overdoses in 2021, 42 were caused by fentanyl, she said, stressing her office's role in prevention and prosecution.

Little would push to increase the county attorney office's budget.

"They are understaffed and underbudgeted," he said. "And Kathy has not even made a request for an additional budget in '21 or '20."

Keena acknowledged a backlog of criminal cases but said she obtained two temporary attorneys to help. Attorneys from the civil and juvenile divisions are also assisting, Keena notes, adding that the office is "adequately staffed."

Keena said the office has performance goals in each division, such as aiming to have all cases reviewed for charging within 30 days in the criminal division.

Overall, she has prioritized reducing the involvement of people with mental illness and substance use disorders in the criminal justice system, she said, mentioning a county program that refers mental health-related calls to a crisis unit with a social worker rather than to police. Through another initiative, social workers are embedded in city police departments.

Little said his goals would include ensuring that every sexual assault allegation is investigated., He said he would also change the office's approach to low-level drug crimes. — making better and more frequent use of the county's drug court and raising the amount of marijuana someone must possess to be charged with a felony. The latter would also reduce racial disparities in the justice system, he said.

Both candidates said they see value in having a veterans court but differed on the specifics. Keena said the county's current veterans court — a partnership with Carver County that allows veterans to make court appearances over Zoom — was started last year and is "working really well." Mentors and probation officers for the program are from Dakota County, she said.

Little said that veterans courts work best when they create community connections and relationships, which means Zoom meetings are less effective. Dakota County veterans deserve their own veterans court, he said.