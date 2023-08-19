Former defender Kate Markgraf has stepped down after four years as general manager of the U.S. women's national soccer team.

Markgraf will continue in a transition role through the end of the month, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

''I am proud of the foundation we have built, and even more proud of the character and commitment demonstrated by our players as they represent the United States on and off the field," Markgraf said in a statement. "I look forward to supporting all of our programs and have every confidence that we will maintain our standards of excellence moving forward.''

Markgraf was appointed to the post following the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. She oversaw the search for a new coach following Jill Ellis' departure.

Vlatko Andonovski, who replaced Ellis, resigned earlier in the week after the United States was eliminated from this year's World Cup in the Round of 16, the team's earliest departure from the tournament.

Markgraf appeared in 201 games during a playing career that spanned 12 years. She was a starter on the 1999 team that won the World Cup at the Rose Bowl, and also was part of the 2003 and 2007 World Cup teams. She played on three Olympic teams.

She played club soccer for the Boston Breakers of the WUSA and the Chicago Red Stars of the WPS. Following her retirement, she pursued a pair of master's degrees and worked as a broadcaster.

Markgraf was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame earlier this month.

