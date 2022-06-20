Timberwolves fans will spend most of this week analyzing mock drafts, conducting post-draft analysis late into Thursday and then diving headlong into free agency and D'Angelo Russell speculation.

But the most important offseason move could be this one: Trading Karl-Anthony Towns, center, for Karl-Anthony Towns, power forward.

Though likely not a one-for-one swap if it does happen, since Towns probably would still play some center even if power forward was added to his plate, it would be significant.

In making the rounds with various Twin Cities media outlets in recent weeks, new President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly has sounded very open to the idea of Towns being used at the "four."

Whether that's simply to keep his offseason roster searches open or a genuine sentiment is up for debate, but my guess is that it's at least some of both.

(Presumably, head coach Chris "Finchy" Finch will have more say over that than Connelly, but it is still interesting).

Adding fuel to the fire was this insider note from The Athletic's national NBA writer Shams Charania on Monday:

The Timberwolves have discussed deals around veteran centers, including Atlanta's Clint Capela, sources said.

Adding a veteran big man makes sense, but if someone like Capela is on their radar — a 28-year-old staring-caliber veteran with three years left on his contract at roughly $20 million per season — that ups the ante on the idea of Towns spending a lot more time at power forward.

The upside of the move would be fairly clear. Recalibrating the lineup to get bigger would shore up the Wolves' defensive rebounding woes.

They have consistently finished in the bottom third of the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage since Towns came into the league in 2015, and the problem was magnified in the playoffs when Memphis torched the Wolves repeatedly with points in the paint and second-chance points.

It would also allow Towns to potentially exploit smaller defenders in the post since he would be guarded a lot by fours instead of fives.

The downside is that there would likely be a learning curve on defense for Towns. He would be matched up against more versatile and athletic big men, though Towns' perimeter defense was a strength in many cases last year.

It could also have a negative offensive impact out in space, where KAT likes to exploit lumbering big men by creating space for threes or pump-faking and driving.

Connelly is a smart executive and Finch is a smart coach. The guess here is they see something they like and can use against specific matchups.

Unlocking even more of KAT's potential would be more of a franchise game-changer than anything that happens with the No. 19 pick on Thursday.