Karl-Anthony Towns was selected to the third team in All-NBA voting, meaning Towns is now eligible to sign a lucrative "supermax" extension that would take effect when his current deal expires in two seasons.

Towns made the all-league team for the second time in his career, the other coming in 2018. He averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in 74 games this season in leading the Wolves to their second playoff appearance since 2004.

Making the All-NBA team this season was an important marker for Towns, who can now sign the so-called supermax extension, which would be worth 35% of the salary cap. Without making the All-NBA team, Towns would have been eligible to sign a deal worth 30% of the cap.

The supermax would be for four seasons and likely worth above $200 million, based on potential growth of the cap.

"I love this city. So obviously things will happen this summer when they happen, they happen," Towns said about signing a new deal when the season ended. "I've been here so long I don't like making prophecies. I'll let it come if it comes. If it comes, it comes, then we'll deal with it when it comes. Just take every day. I've been here long enough to know that everyday things can change, so just be happy with where everything is at right now."

The Wolves just hired a new president of basketball operations in Tim Connelly, who will have to decide whether to offer Towns the deal. There was optimism around the team late in the season that Towns would sign the deal should he get the offer.

ALL-NBA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Pos Player Points

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milw. 500

G Luka Doncic, Dallas 476

C Nikola Jokic, Denver 476

G Devin Booker, Phoenix 460

F Jayson Tatum, Boston 390

SECOND TEAM

Pos Player Points

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 414

G Ja Morant, Memphis 301

F Kevin Durant, Brooklyn 276

G Stephen Curry, Golden State 274

F DeMar DeRozan, Chicago 184

THIRD TEAM

Pos Player Points

C Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves 174

F LeBron James, L.A. Lakers 169

G Chris Paul, Phoenix 114

G Trae Young, Atlanta 110

F Pascal Siakam, Toronto 63