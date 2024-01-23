The Target Center may have a serious problem with its smoke detectors.

Eighteen thousand and twenty-four fans sat in the downtown Minneapolis arena for nearly three hours Monday night on the edge of their seats. Not a single alarm went off, nor did anybody flee from the stadium as Karl-Anthony Towns set the Timberwolves' home court on fire.

Yet, not even a scorching night from Towns, who broke his own franchise record with 62 points, could stop the Wolves from a fourth-quarter collapse. Minnesota fell to the Hornets, 128-125, after being outscored 36-18 in the final period.

Towns opened the game on fire with no hesitancy to pull the trigger. Minnesota's star seven-footer opened the scoring with a three-pointer off of a Rudy Gobert screen, then proceeded to hit his next four shots en route to a 5-of-5 start. A fadeaway jumper with five and a half left in the first gave Towns 15 of his team's first 23 points, forcing Hornets coach Steve Clifford to call a timeout.

The Hornets still refused to guard Towns on the perimeter, though, and he made them pay. By the end of the first period, the Timberwolves' big man had racked up 22 on a 4-of-4 clip from deep. Just six of those points came from inside the paint.

Towns accounted for 74% of his team's first quarter offense, and the Timberwolves struggled almost as soon as he subbed out. Charlotte ended the period on a 9-3 run to pull within two, 34-32.

The Hornets' momentum continued even when Towns returned, and a finger-roll layup from Brandon Miller gave the visitors their first lead in nearly 10 minutes. However, it didn't last long, and Towns followed up a Shake Milton jumper with his fifth and sixth threes of the game in as many attempts.

The Timberwolves had every opportunity to pull away with emphatic, momentum-altering plays in the first half, including poster-dunks from Rudy Gobert and Towns, but the Hornets continued to hang around. Even Towns' seventh and eighth threes, which sent the Target Center crowd into a frenzy, couldn't demoralize Charlotte. Despite Towns' 44 points – a Timberwolves' franchise record for points in a half – Minnesota went into the break leading by just five, 69-64.

Towns wasted no time picking up where he left off to start the third. After starting the period with six straight points, the man of the hour knocked down his ninth made triple of the game to give the Wolves a nine-point lead and move to 53 points on the night.

As Towns left midway through the third, Minnesota finally found offense outside of him. Anthony Edwards, who had been scoreless prior, facilitated the offense to perfection, tallying six assists and five points. The usual scoring spark plug turned on his playmaking gene to match his career high with 11 assists through three, helping the Wolves to a 107-92 lead and 14-5 run to end the third.

Charlotte refused to say "die," and a 19-6 run to end the third and start the fourth made it a five-point game with 8:27 remaining. Even after Towns set the franchise scoring record with his 62nd points, the Hornets' balloon did not deflate, and a corner three-pointer with under four minutes left by Nick Smith Jr. put the Hornets up by one. The basket marked Charlotte's first lead since the 8:25 mark of the second quarter.

After an Edwards layup regained the lead, consecutive jumpers from P.J. Washington, Terry Rozier and Brandon Miller gave the Hornets their largest lead of the game at five. However, four quick free throws and a miss from LaMelo Ball gave the Wolves a chance to take the lead with the shot clock turned off.

With the timer counting down from 12.5 seconds, Towns drove over his left shoulder and was met by a trio of Hornets defenders. His shot was blocked by rookie Leaky Black, whose slap on Towns' wrist did not earn a foul call, and the Timberwolves fell after a late prayer heave to end the game.