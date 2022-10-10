LOS ANGELES – A Timberwolves lineup looking more like the 2021-22 version took to the floor in Sunday night's 119-117 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Karl-Anthony Towns making his preseason debut but Rudy Gobert sitting out, the Wolves featured a starting five of holdovers from last season in D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Towns.

Towns, sidelined at the start of training camp by an illness, played 26 minutes, scoring 19 points with six rebounds and six assists. He shot 5-for-11 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from three-point range. Reid scored 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, on 9-for-13 shooting, and Edwards scored 14 points in nearly 30 minutes of action.

Bryn Forbes added 15 points, going 5-for-6 from three-point range. Forbes' final three-pointer tied the score at 115-115 with 2:43 to play.

After three Clippers misses, Austin Rivers put the Wolves ahead for good with a cutting layup against his old team. The Wolves' Luka Garza blocked former Gophers standout Amir Coffey at the other end, then scored on a hook for his only basket of the game.

Brandon Boston Jr. pulled the Clippers within 119-117 with a layup with 27.8 seconds left, but after Rivers missed a layup, Boston's three-pointer in the final second bounced off the rim.

John Wall scored 20 points, Paul George 14 and Marcus Morris 13 for Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard scored eight points in 17 minutes.