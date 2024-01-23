Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team-record 62 points against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and he now owns the three top scoring games in Timberwolves history. Here are the other Wolves who have scored 50 or more points in a game:

62: Karl-Anthony Towns — Charlotte 128, Wolves 125 on Monday

60: Towns — Wolves 149, Spurs 139 on March 14, 2022

56: Towns — Wolves 126, Hawks 114 on March 28, 2018

52: Mo Williams — Wolves 110, Pacers 101 on Jan. 13, 2015

51: Corey Brewer — Wolves 112, Rockets 110 on April 11, 2014

51: Kevin Love — Oklahoma City 149, Wolves 140 on March 23, 2012

50: Derrick Rose — Wolves 128, Jazz 125 on Oct. 31, 2018








