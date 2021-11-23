Miami Heat at Wolves

7 p.m. Target Center

TV: BSN-Plus. Radio: 830-AM

Heat update: Miami (11-6) was tied for the Southeast Division lead heading into Tuesday night's game in Detroit. ... G Jimmy Butler had a 31-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double last Wednesday, his eighth with Miami. LeBron James (nine) holds the Heat record. ,,, F Duncan Robinson has a three-pointer in 66 consecutive games. ... Butler (25.1) leads the team in scoring and C Bam Abadeyo is the top rebounder (10.6). ... G Victor Oladipo (knee) and F Markieff Morris (neck) are out.

Wolves update: Four wins in a row — all by double figures — have the Wolves a game under .500 at 8-9. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team in scoring (23.4) and rebounding (9.3). ... All five starters scored in double figures for the Wolves in Monday's victory in New Orleans, the first time that has happened this season. It happened only once last season. ... G Josh Okogie (back) and C Naz Reid (foot) are questionable.