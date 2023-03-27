SAN FRANCISCO – In his first game back, Karl-Anthony Towns helped rescue the Timberwolves with two free throws that won the game late.

Towns had a repeat performance in Sunday with a game-winning three-pointer in transition with 11 seconds left to lift the Wolves to a 99-96 victory over Golden State.

Towns nailed a three from the left of the top of the key following a Kyle Anderson steal to give the Wolves a 98-96 lead. A minute earlier, Towns hit a three to put the Wolves up 94-93. It came after he struggled most of the night offensively (5-for-16).

"KAT hit a big shot," Anderson said in an on-court interview with Bally Sports North after the game.

The Wolves defense forced a turnover from Jordan Poole following Towns' three and Stephen Curry airballed a potential tying three at the buzzer, and the Wolves won at Chase Center for the first time ever. The Wolves last won at Golden State in 2016, back when the Warriors played across the bay in Oakland.

"Defensively, I thought we were really, really good," Wolves coach Chris Finch said after his 100th career victory. "When you play these guys, it puts a lot of onus on your smalls to keep chasing, keep fighting, keep contesting. We did a good job also on the glass. Last time we played here, they really beat us up on the offensive glass."

When told the Wolves haven't won on the road against Golden State since 2016, Anderson added, "I don't think I've won here since 2016."

Curry finished with 20 for Golden State while Naz Reid had 23 for the Wolves. Towns finished with 14, as the Wolves ended a 12-game losing streak to the Warriors on the road.

In the first half, the Wolves came out and established leads of nine and 12 points. Each time, the Warriors punched back and erased those leads in a hurry. Towns and Anthony Edwards were a combined 4-for-16 in the first half while their teammates picked up the slack scoring.

Mike Conley hit four early threes while Naz Reid provided nine off the bench. But once the Wolves were ahead 52-40 late in the second quarter, Golden State took over.

The Warriors closed on a 15-1 run to take a 55-53 lead into halftime. The Wolves still struggled to score coming out of the half — they went 9 minutes, 18 seconds combined between the second and third quarters without a field goal. But their defense kept them in it. They limited Golden State to just 18 points in the third and had a 77-73 lead going into the fourth. Their defense helped seal the victory.