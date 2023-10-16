KARE 11 has a new leader.

Doug Wieder will become the NBC affiliate's new president and general manager starting Oct. 30. He currently holds a similar title at WVEC-TV in Norfolk, Va. Both stations are owned by TEGNA.

"It is a tremendous honor to join KARE, a station that has set the standard for excellence in local television," Wieder said in a press release. "It has a rich legacy of community-focused journalism and storytelling with a sales team that takes pride in growing local businesses. I'm passionate about embracing innovation and setting a positive vision for the future. It's a privilege to go to Minneapolis and help lead this incredibly talented team."

Wieder, a Georgia native, replaces Bill Dallman who held the post for just two years. Dallman's predecessor, John Remes, ran the station for 24 years.