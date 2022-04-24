Minnesota Wild (50-21-7, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (44-29-5, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +102, Wild -123; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks sixth in the league with 101 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 56 assists.

The Predators are 15-7-1 against division opponents. Nashville serves 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 139 total minutes.

The Wild are 11-9-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is fifth in the league recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists.

In their last meeting on April 5, Nashville won 6-2. Ryan Johansen scored three goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene leads the Predators with 40 goals, adding 39 assists and totaling 79 points. Filip Forsberg has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Kaprizov has 101 total points while scoring 45 goals and totaling 56 assists for the Wild. Kevin Fiala has 21 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Alex Goligoski: day to day (undisclosed), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.