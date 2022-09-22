The Twins will open the 2023 season in Kansas City next March 30. That gives them six months to forget the awfulness of this week's visit to Kauffman Stadium.

Josh Winder allowed only three runs over six innings on Thursday, only the second starter on their eight-game road trip to turn in a so-called quality start, but the Twins' offense remained in an off-season slumber. The Royals homered twice, put up single runs in four different innings, and held the Twins to two paltry singles to complete a sweep of the three-game series with a 4-1 victory in Kansas City, Mo.

The lifeless loss completes a season-wrecking 1-7 road trip, the Twins' first to include seven losses since they suffered three such calamities in 2018, and drops them four games below .500, at 73-77, for the first time this season. It also reduces their elimination number in the AL Central race to just three, with two weeks left to play.

Winder gave up back-to-back singles, with Bobby Witt Jr.'s 28th stolen base in the middle, to produce one run for the Royals, and K.C. outfielders Edward Olivares and Drew Waters led off the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, with solo home runs off the Twins' righthander. He struck out four and walked only one, but the Twins have lost all three of his starts since returning from a two-month absence with a shoulder impingement.

Four runs was far too much offense for the Twins to overcome, though. They were held hitless by Royals righthander Jonathan Heasley until the fourth inning, when Carlos Correa beat out an infield dribbler. Luis Arraez, who has dropped to third in the American League batting race at .313 by going 5-for-27 on this trip (.185), followed a Caleb Hamilton walk with the Twins' other hit on the day, a line-drive single to right. Hamilton scored the Twins' lone run on a sacrifice fly by Nick Gordon.

The Twins open the final homestand of the season Friday night at Target Field, and will face last year's AL Most Valuable Player, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, on the mound.

