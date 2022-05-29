Kansas City Royals (16-29, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-19, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (2-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -194, Royals +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins with a 2-1 series lead.

Minnesota has gone 16-11 in home games and 28-19 overall. The Twins are 14-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Kansas City is 16-29 overall and 8-14 on the road. The Royals have a 4-20 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday's game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has eight doubles and five home runs for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 3-for-16 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .323 batting average to rank seventh on the Royals, and has six doubles, two triples and two home runs. Bobby Witt Jr. is 13-for-37 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .281 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (right leg), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (illness), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.