WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris says she's 'ready to debate Donald Trump,' accuses him of 'backpedaling' after he questions previous deal.
Most Read
-
Toddler bitten by pit bulls in Brooklyn Park not expected to survive, according to family
-
What America needs to know about Tim Walz of Minnesota
-
Park Board members say Blue Line light rail crossing could endanger cyclists, pedestrians
-
Project 2025 platform proposal aims to allow mining in Boundary Waters watershed
-
MyPillow landlord drops eviction after company pays overdue rent