Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEWARK, N.J. — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks to lead No. 18 Creighton past Seton Hall 97-94 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Creighton scored seven of the last 10 points in the third overtime, with the go-ahead basket coming from Trey Alexander's 3-pointer for a 93-91 lead.

Seton Hall's loss ended a five-game winning streak in which they beat two ranked opponents, then-No. 23 Providence and then-No. 7 Marquette. Seton Hall also beat UConn earlier in the season when the Huskies were ranked No. 5.

Alexander had 23 points and Baylor Scheierman added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Creighton (14-5, 5-3 Big East).

Kadary Richmond had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for Seton Hall (13-6, 6-2). Al-Amir Dawes and Dre Davis each scored 21 points.

Richmond's front-end free throw forced a third overtime at 83-83 with 12 seconds left.

Creighton scored six straight points in the second overtime to move ahead 83-79, but the Pirates battled back again, scoring the last four points to tie it at 83-83.

A dunk and a lay-in from Kalkbrenner gave Creighton a 73-69 edge in the first overtime with 1:07 to play, but Davis tied it at 75-75 with 12 seconds to go.

Steven Ashworth's layup through traffic tied it a 67-67 in regulation for the Bluejays with three seconds to play.

BIG PICTURE

CREIGHTON: A major reason for the Bluejays success is their self-discipline. They only commit an average of 10.9 fouls per game, which leads the nation. They committed 14 fouls against Seton Hall.

SETON HALL: Richmond continues to dominate the Big East. The senior guard ranks in the top 10 in scoring (2nd, 18.4 ppg), rebounds (8th, 7.7 rpg), assists (5th, 5.0) and steals (2nd, 2.6). He has claimed the league's Player of the Week the past two weeks.

UP NEXT

CREIGHTON: Hosts Xavier on Tuesday.

SETON HALL: Hosts Providence on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball