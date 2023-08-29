ROCHESTER - After months of waiting, the Kahler Hotel in downtown Rochester is getting ready to unveil its new sign – which looks a lot like the old one.

The Kahler Hospitality Group announced Tuesday the iconic downtown sign will be restored to its original design after it was taken down earlier this year as part of ongoing renovations. Instead of aging neon, the sign will be made using LED lights. The restoration is expected to finish in October.

"We're doing it in a way that will match the historic sign that the city of Rochester has come to love," said Matt Williams, a vice president with Red Pine Capital Management. The Rochester firm advises the Kahler group.

The sign work is part of a massive four-year renovation project at the 600-room hotel, which includes multiple conference room.

The hotel was built in 1921 and its iconic sign was put up around 1971, with the sign later renovated in the '80s. Yet the old neon letters, each more than 10 feet tall, had reached the end of its life according to the Kahler group. The group said the letters and metal mesh were rusted beyond repair, while electric components had degraded to the point any moisture would cause the lights to malfunction.

The Kahler group considered several options, including taking the sign down altogether or putting up a modernized sign on the side of the building. Officials say it will cost about $500,000 to restore the sign.

Javon D. Bea, a board representative for the Kahler group, said in a statement hotel officials felt the sign was too significant to Rochester's history to be left out.

"As a company, we felt a sense of duty to rejuvenate the sign," he said.

The new and improved sign will still glow red, but hotel officials may change the sign's colors to match city celebrations in the future.

"Our plan is to have the sign complement what's going on," Williams said.