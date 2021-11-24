DENVER — Nazem Kadri kept up his scoring tear with a goal and an assist to lift the Colorado Avalanche over the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Kadri extended his point streak to 10 games, the longest current run in the NHL. He has six goals and 15 assists during that span.

Cale Makar also scored, his fifth goal in four games, and Jonas Johansson made 19 saves in relief of Darcy Kuemper. The win was the 194th for Jared Bednar, the most by an Avalanche coach. He tied Bob Hartley on Monday night.

Colorado won despite losing Kuemper for a while to a broken skate blade. Valeri Nichushkin, Alex Newhook and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored for the Avalanche.

Sonny Milano had two goals and Josh Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim, which has dropped three in a row after winning eight straight.

Kuemper's equipment malfunction cost Colorado a goal. After his blade came off, Kuemper was prone in his crease with the Ducks controlling the puck. He made a pad save on Rickard Rakell's initial shot but Milano tapped in the rebound at 4:58 of the first period.

Kuemper, who finished with five saves, also broke a skate blade in Monday's win over Ottawa.

Johansson took over in net before Kuemper returned with 9:47 left in the first. Johansson was in net to start the second and finished out the game.

Makar tied it at 19:06 with his eighth of the season, and Newhook's redirect 2:49 into the second gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. Aube-Kubel's wrister at 10:25 gave the Avalanche a two-goal cushion.

Colorado had a two-man advantage for 1:53 spanning the second and third periods. Kadri scored 57 seconds into the third, his seventh of the season.

Nichushkin's fourth goal made it 5-1 before Milano scored less than a minute later.

NOTES: Ducks C Adam Henrique was scratched with an upper-body injury sustained Monday at Nashville. Henrique was sent back to Anaheim, California, before Wednesday's game. ... Colorado D Bo Byram (head) missed his fifth straight game. ... Jamie Drysdale assisted on both Ducks goals.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Avalanche: At the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

