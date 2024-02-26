Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Juwan Gary scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds, Brice Williams added 15 points and Nebraska beat Minnesota 73-55 Sunday.

The Cornhuskers, who have won four games in a row, set a single-season program record for home wins and are 17-1 this season at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Williams also grabbed eight rebounds and added three steals. Jamarques Lawrence scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 3 of 4 from 3-point range, Rienk Mast scored 10 and Josiah Allick added nine points and eight rebounds for Nebraska (20-7, 10-8).

Cam Christie led Minnesota (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten) with 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting and Dawson Garcia scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds before he fouled out with about 3 minutes to play.

Elijah Hawkins converted a three-point play for the Gophers that made it 12-12 with 8 minutes remaining in the first half but Nebraska answered with a 14-2 run, capped when Williams made back-to-back layups to give the Cornhuskers a 12 point lead with 3:47 to go.

Minnesota's Parker Fox scored six consecutive points — including two dunks — before Williams hit two free throws to make it 28-20 at halftime and the Gophers got no closer.

Nebraska has won 18 games in a row when holding its opponent to fewer than 70 points.

Nebraska hits the road to take on Ohio State on Thursday. Minnesota visits No. 12 Illinois on Wednesday.

