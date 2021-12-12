Debbie Center normally paints loons, but for the past few weeks, she's been more focused on rescuing the subject of her artwork — a saga followed by thousands of lovers of Minnesota's state bird.

Center has been monitoring a juvenile loon still lingering on Crow Wing Chain of Lakes near Nevis, Minn., since Nov. 25. It's the last loon remaining there, raising concerns among residents and wildlife rehabilitators hoping to save it long after most others have migrated.

"We gotta get this bird. The pressure is on," Center, 60, said Sunday from her home on one of the 11 lakes making up the chain connected by the Crow Wing River.

But the loon, now fondly known as Gilligan with a growing number of online supporters spanning the globe, has so far evaded rescuers — and eagles — as the ice closes in. Several other young loons in the region were recently rescued.

"Everybody wants to save Gilligan," said Julie Dickie, a volunteer who runs the nonprofit Northwoods Wildlife Rescue. "But it's a little more complicated."

On Wednesday, Dickie and Center watched from shore as members of the small volunteer Nevis Fire Department ventured onto the ice with nets to catch Gilligan. No such luck.

The rescue is challenging because of the size of the patch of open water, Dickie said. It's about 25 feet across and needs to be much smaller if rescuers hope to catch Gilligan with a net when the loon comes up for air after diving away, frightened. As the opening narrows, Nevis firefighters will return for a second rescue attempt.

The fact that Gilligan hasn't yet left the shrinking pool and its only food source suggests something is wrong, rehabbers say. That's the case with a few other young loons receiving care at different rehab centers.

One juvenile loon was rescued from Crosslake over the weekend with the help of firefighters, the DNR and the National Loon Center.

Dr. Katie Baratto, veterinarian at Garrison Animal Hospital and volunteer at Wild and Free rehab center, said the loon was brought in Saturday with a bad wing. She said she is concerned the loon won't be releasable due to its injury.

Roseville's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center acquired a loon Friday after a Cambridge family captured it in small opening of water on a frozen lake, spokeswoman Tami Vogel said.

Vogel said the loon had abrasions on its feet and severely broken and missing flight feathers. If injuries aren't treatable, she said the center can't release it because that's against state statute; it would be humanely euthanized. But if the loon is able to make a complete recovery, it will go to a rehab in Florida to be released in the Gulf of Mexico, where loons winter.

Vogel and Baratto are aware of the one loon still on the loose – Gilligan – and their biggest concern is that people try to help capture it on thin ice.

Center said she is not giving out Gilligan's specific location to prevent that from happening.

Meanwhile, people from Australia, Uzbekistan and beyond are tuned into Gilligan's plight as Center provides updates on her Facebook group Loony for Loons with its 7,500 members.

"We get to see the good side of people who make the time to try and help an animal," Vogel said. "I think that's why animals like the Nevis loon become so popular because people find that common bond in them."

Once Gilligan is captured, Dickie will do the initial assessment and determine where it will go next. There's a chance, if Gilligan doesn't go south, it stays in Minnesota for the winter. Dickie said she would coordinate with others to house the loons together if that ends up being the case.

So Gilligan may find its Skipper for the winter — and see a white Christmas.

"Loons don't get to see white Christmas, they're off in the gulf by by now," Center said. "But this little guy just wanted to see a white Christmas."