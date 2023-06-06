Justin Sutherland's Northern Soul is headed up north.

The "Top Chef" alum has built a new menu for Grand View Lodge's golf course restaurant, Preserve Pub & Grille. Set to launch this summer, the second location of Sutherland's Northern Soul concept will bring smoke, barbecue and a whole lot of bourbon to the resort. Sutherland has worked with Grand View executive chef William Coyle to introduce his brisket, Cheeto-topped mac and cheese and more to the shores of Gull Lake in Nisswa, Minn.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Grand View Lodge," Sutherland said in a statement.

Northern Soul, also the name of the cookbook Sutherland released last year, leans heavily into the Southern soul food he built his reputation on at St. Paul's Handsome Hog, his first restaurant.

It's the latest move from the chef, who has been going nonstop. In addition to his flagship Handsome Hog, Sutherland just opened Big E Sandwiches on Grand Avenue, sparking an egg sandwich cost analysis debate all over social media. His first Northern Soul concept is inside Uptown Ties in Minneapolis, and he also created the menu for Lowertown's Noyes & Cutler.

Sutherland rose to fame after winning "Iron Chef America" and competing on "Top Chef." He's since gone on to be a television host and popular guest star on food competition shows.

Grand View Lodge is the destination resort on the shores of Gull Lake in Nisswa. First opened in 1916, the lodge has steadily grown and already includes several other food concepts, including Northwoods Pub, the fine-dining and wine destination Cru, Tanque Verde Cantina, Brew coffee bar and more.