Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the Eagles' first loss of the season Monday to Washington, which was important to the Vikings for two reasons. First, of course, it pulls the Vikings and Eagles even at 8-1, creating a path to the No. 1 seed that's a little more clear. Second, Philadelphia committed four turnovers in the game after having just three all season coming in. If you're looking for a way the Vikings' season could come undone, start with turnover margin.

6:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins for a film review looking at Justin Jefferson's excellence on contested catches Sunday and some offensive line improvement. Plus some more award-winning Vikings poetry.

31:00: The Gophers men's basketball team looked its age on Monday.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports