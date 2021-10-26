WASHINGTON — Justice Dept.: 150 people arrested in the US and Europe, $31M seized in 10-month probe of drug trafficking on darknet.
Most Read
-
Xcel wants to increase residential electricity bills by nearly 20%
-
Restaurant roll call: The latest openings and closings in the Twin Cities
-
Reusse: Cheaply acquired Rosario goes from Twins to Cleveland to playoff MVP
-
Angry Edwards blames himself, Towns, Russell after loss to Pelicans
-
Ex-University of St. Thomas football player guilty of raping fellow student in dorm