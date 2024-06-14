WASHINGTON — Justice Department won't prosecute Garland for contempt of Congress, saying refusal to provide Biden audio wasn't crime.
Most Read
-
Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint and forcing her to take him to McDonald's drive-thru
-
Cousins tampering penalty is mild, but Vikings still big QB winners
-
Armed man fatally shot by Minneapolis police ID'd by medical examiner
-
The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
A Minnesota lottery winner invested on trust. Trouble followed.