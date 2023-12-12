Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

In response to "Systemic insecurity: Saving Twin Cities light rail" (Nov. 19), the Star Tribune Editorial Board's special report on the security issues with the light rail, I had an experience recently that brought the points home.

It had been ages since I last used the light rail, not since pre-COVID times. I needed to head over to St. Paul for a conference at CHS Field and thought the light rail from the North Loop in Minneapolis would be a good bet. The morning trip was surprisingly smooth and enjoyable, especially with the scenic view of the sports stadiums. I even found myself recommending it to some out-of-town colleagues.

But the return journey, which started about 4:30 p.m., was a whole different experience. At the Central stop, I was hit by this odd smell, like a mix of smoke and gas. Things got tense when a dad with his baby confronted two young guys who'd just boarded, apparently complaining of the smell. The situation escalated quickly, and I couldn't help but worry about where it might lead, especially with the possibility of drugs being involved. The dad soon left, and the rest of us were left there, feeling uneasy.

The atmosphere on the train was tense. People were covering their noses, and someone mentioned the smell could be fentanyl, a regular occurrence, they said. I caught sight of the two guys smoking something, and my anxiety ramped up.

What struck me most was the complete absence of any authority or security presence. A diverse array of people boarded and exited the train, including some who appeared to be homeless and seeking shelter. While this sight was a stark reminder of the difficulties faced by many, it also underscored the unpredictability of the environment.

After this experience, I am reluctant to use the light rail again. We must address these security issues promptly to ensure our public transportation is both safe and reliable. The whole episode was a disheartening reflection on Minnesota's public services, and I regret having recommended the light rail to my colleagues.

Lori Druskin Ryan lives in Minnetonka.