CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jury: White nationalists found liable in 4 counts for violence at Unite the Right rally, no verdict on 2 key claims.
Most Read
-
Second-oldest Minnesota State Fair food vendor ends 90-year run
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations set 2021 record again in Minnesota
-
Parents still suffer heartache over daughter lost in drunken driving crash 15 years ago
-
Downsizing amid grief, Minneapolis woman sold heirloom — then wanted it back
-
After 35 years, Uptown Minneapolis mainstay Kitchen Window to close