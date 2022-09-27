WASHINGTON — Jury selection begins in major Jan. 6 trial of Oath Keepers leader and 4 associates charged with seditious conspiracy.
Most Read
-
Twins getting new uniforms, Target Field getting massive new scoreboard
-
Jensen, other GOP hopefuls blast DFL leaders over Feeding Our Future case
-
Brett Favre's most memorable statistic? $8 million meant for poor
-
Appeals court: State's 'racially imbalanced' school system not intentional
-
Cook has dislocated shoulder; Harrison Smith expected to return vs. Saints