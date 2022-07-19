Jurors began deliberations Tuesday in the murder trial of Jamal Lindsey Smith, who is accused of shooting youth baseball coach Jay Boughton in a case of road rage last summer in Plymouth.

The Hennepin County District Court jury in Minneapolis considered the case for about four hours before breaking for the day. Deliberations will resume Wednesday morning.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution and defense have agreed that Smith was behind the wheel at the time of the shooting July 6, 2021, and he illegally possessed a firearm as a convicted felon. But in closing arguments, attorneys debated whether he pulled the trigger or if one of the passengers fired the deadly shot.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder, acting alone as the shooter or in aid of the crime. The 34-year-old Chicago man also is charged with second-degree murder while committing a drive-by shooting and a third count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

His attorney Emmett Donnelly said prosecutors presented no evidence that Smith was the shooter and only attacked his character.

"He, like anyone of us, is entitled to an impartial, unbiased, unprejudiced, unjudgmental jury," Donnelly said.

Smith took videos of himself with a .45-caliber handgun in the car hours before the shooting, but Donnelly said back-seat passenger Brandon Smothers had a similar gun the following day. He argued that Smith didn't have exclusive access to the murder weapon.

Smothers and another passenger, Antoine Smith, did not testify at the trial, and their whereabouts are unknown.

Smith testified Monday that Smothers pulled the trigger from the back seat. Donnelly said Smith was not required to testify and his decision to take the stand took courage.

Donnelly acknowledged that Boughton's death as he drove home on Hwy. 169 with his son, Harrison, was "a terrible tragedy."

"To have that life taken away is an absolutely devastating and unimaginable tragedy," he said. "The feelings that that evokes are strong."

But Donnelly asked the jury to reflect carefully on the evidence, not the emotion.

In his closing argument, prosecutor Dan Allard emphasized the impact of Boughton's murder.

"Jay Boughton loved baseball and his family. He loved coaching Harrison and his teammates," Allard said. "That's exactly what Mr. Boughton had been doing that night."

But rain cut the game short, so the 56-year-old father drove home with his son.

"Mr. Boughton had no way of knowing that an encounter with the defendant would end in tragedy."

Allard said it wouldn't make sense for a passenger to shoot in a case of road rage, but it more likely would be the driver.

He said Smith grew angry when Boughton honked his horn and gave him the middle finger, as Harrison Boughton testified. So, as highway traffic camera video showed, Smith drove alongside Boughton's vehicle. Allard said Smith rolled down the passenger window, aimed, fired "and killed a father in front of his son."

After the shooting, Smith drove to his girlfriend's house and later to a Minneapolis nightclub, according to trial evidence and testimony.

Two other drivers reported Smith's dangerous driving that day: a Wisconsin motorist who said Smith pulled a gun on him hours before the shooting on Smith's drive from Chicago to the Twin Cities, and a Brooklyn Park man who saw Smith's car driving erratically on Hwy. 169 and called 911 to report Boughton's truck going in the ditch.

Allard said Smith's account isn't believable and took particular issue with Smith's testimony that he thought the gunshot was thunder. "I mean, c'mon," Allard said.

He concluded that Smith killed an innocent man for no reason, and even if he didn't pull the trigger, he aided the murder. "Either way he's guilty," Allard said.

Jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses over six days of testimony from first responders, DNA and gunshot residue experts, and Boughton's family.

Less than an hour into deliberations, the jury sent a question to the court to clarify the aiding and abetting element of the murder charges. Attorneys debated the language of the supplemental jury instruction for at least two and a half hours. Then Judge Nicole Engisch let the jury know that the aiding and abetting must apply to the murder or drive-by shooting, not just any crime.

The first-degree murder charge carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.