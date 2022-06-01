FAIRFAX, Va. — Jury awards Amber Heard $2 million in damages in her countersuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Most Read
-
Falling tree kills Twin Cities area couple camping in northern Wisconsin
-
Depp awarded $10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
-
Elon Musk to Tesla workers: Come back to office full time or quit
-
Reusse: Gone 10 years, fewer laughs and wacky stories without Dark Star
-
Mara opens tonight: Here's what it's like to launch the most anticipated restaurant in the Twin Cities