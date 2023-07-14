Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jurors have acquitted a Wright County martial arts instructor of molesting a 15-year-old girl when she was a pupil.

Patrick D. Hoth, 53, of Brooklyn Park, was found not guilty Thursday in Wright County District Court of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations that he groped the girl at the World Taekwondo Academy in the Colonial Mall in St. Michael, Minn. in November 2020.

Soon after Hoth was charged, defense attorney Bruce Rivers said his client "adamantly denies the allegations and will fight this in court."

Hoth's biography that had been on the academy's website said he has coached teams at state and national competitions and is an expert in areas of anti-bullying, school climate and workplace safety.