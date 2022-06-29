A man accused in a fatal shooting at a Racine biker club in 2020 has been acquitted of criminal charges.

Jurors found 37-year-old Donley Carey not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of DeMarcus Anderson at the Sin City Biker Club. A jury on Tuesday also found Carey not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case presented by the Racine County District Attorney's Office was plagued by conflicting testimony from witnesses and questions being raised about the Racine Police Department's investigation of the shooting. Efforts by unknown individuals to clean the crime scene also greatly hindered evidence gathering, The Journal Times reported.

The case presented by the prosecution relied on eyewitness testimony as there was no DNA evidence that linked Carey to the scene of the crime.

Witnesses testified the two men were having a dispute and accusing each other of being a snitch or confidential police informant.

Many of the witnesses at the bar that night were never tracked down. Investigators said possible witnesses initially used their nicknames, making them difficult to find.

One witness who said he was in the room when the shooting occurred had been up for days on ecstasy and other drugs, and had spent the evening partying at the bar where the shooting occurred, according to the defense.