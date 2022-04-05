Jurors have convicted a man with a violent criminal history who fatally shot a man outside an Eagan hotel nearly 1 1⁄ 2 years ago.

The Dakota County jury deliberated for about four hours Monday before finding Robert Lee Baker III guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the killing on Nov. 9, 2020, of 29-year-old Maurice A. Anderson, of Minneapolis, outside the Sonesta Suites, just off the Lone Oak Road exit of Interstate 35E.

Baker remains jailed ahead of sentencing on June 17.

He was released from prison in May 2020 after being sentenced in 2016 for illegal weapons possession. He also has convictions from 2012 for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police arrived outside the hotel at about 9 p.m. and saw Anderson on the ground. He had 11 gunshot wounds, including one in his head and three in his back, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers stopped a vehicle nearby and detained Baker and a woman driving the car.

She told police that three people, two of them with guns, got in their car's back seat and robbed them. She said Baker got out of the car shortly before she heard gunfire. He got back in the car once the shooting stopped and drove off.

Baker told police that one or two of the robbers pointed their guns at him, and he opened fire while giving chase. Officers, however, found no gun near Anderson's body.