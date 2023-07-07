Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

•••

For two years running, July 4th celebrations in Minneapolis have been marred by dangerous and out-of-control groups of young people who somehow have decided that it's fine to celebrate by firing fireworks directly at pedestrians, vehicles and, in a new development, the police.

The disturbing incidents went far beyond neighborhood kids gathering to shoot off a few fireworks in a driveway or empty street. That's been going on forever.

Tuesday night saw hundreds of young people swarming Bde Maka Ska and Boom Island, bent on creating mayhem. Don't believe us? Watch the many videos shot that night. The sight of a park police squad car being fired on by a barrage of Roman candles at close range is chilling. The officers inside rightly feared for their safety, knowing full well that getting out of the car or unsheathing a weapon could make matters even worse, so outnumbered were they.

Days later a Columbia Heights teen was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing police in connection with the incidents. And Zamir Yassin, 18, of Minneapolis was charged in adult court with second-degree riot with a dangerous weapon. He remained in custody until a scheduled Friday court appearance.

All told, 16 people were arrested Tuesday night and the numbers could have been — and probably should have been — far higher.

And it didn't stop on the 4th. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday a far smaller group of young people at a Lake Minnetonka marina in Orono managed to set fire to five boats and the dock with fireworks. There is a suspect in that incident who, according to sheriff's officials, "accepted full responsibility."

Fireworks, it should be noted, regularly send more than 10,000 individuals a year to local emergency rooms across the country. Many of the injuries involve eyes, hands and severe burns. Some people are blinded, others get fingers blown off. Last year, one 13-year-old California girl lost all the fingers on one hand after she lit a single M80 with a sparkler. The destructive power of fireworks is capable of setting houses, vehicles and, yes, boats ablaze.

It's bad enough to have such a toll as the result of accidents. It's another thing entirely when people are deliberately engaged in seemingly wanton, destructive behavior that jeopardizes others.

This cannot be the new standard for Independence Day here. Everyone should feel free to take a late stroll along the shores of Bde Maka Ska to catch a bit of razzle-dazzle in the sky without dodging bottle rockets. Vehicles should be able to travel through Boom Island without drivers being startled by exploding mortars.

"We're very fortunate that there were no serious injuries this year in these incidents because of this egregious behavior," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a news conference at City Hall. He noted that in 2022, "the MPD was overwhelmed and overrun." This year, he said, "we kept these groups on the run throughout the night." Those gains, such as they were, can be attributed to better planning, a doubling of staffing and assistance from both the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. We appreciate the professionalism and restraint demonstrated by officers.

But it should not require such a herculean effort to prepare for anticipated chaos on July 4th. That preparation, by the way, was precipitated by last year's outbreak in the Mill City district. Fireworks were shot from cars, aimed at pedestrians. At the time, resident Kevin Ringdahl told KARE-11 that "People were driving up and down the street, hanging out of cars; they were shooting Roman candles at each other. They were throwing cherry bombs under cars."

Let's not delude ourselves. These are not just bored youths in need of a healthier outlet. Most young people across the state managed to have a fine holiday without resorting to such reckless extremes. But for some, that's not enough. They want something dangerous — whether to themselves or others seems not to matter.

That's partly what prompted the temporary closure of the Stone Arch Bridge over the holiday. The switch from Minneapolis' traditional fireworks show to a laser show was also prompted at least in part by security concerns.

Sure, we can close a historic bridge used by generations of Minnesotans to enjoy the scene of fireworks displays over the river. We could all huddle inside to stay safe, too.

Or, we could ensure that such boundary-crossing transgressions bring consequences. The choice is ours.