A 21-year-old woman has avoided being sent to prison for the hit-and-run death of a 23-year-old pedestrian on West Broadway in north Minneapolis.

Aissata L. Dore, of St. Paul, was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death on May 28, 2021, of Kevin R. Dodge-Fjelbroten, 23, of Minneapolis.

Judge Carolina Lamas departed from state guidelines and set aside a four-year term for Dore and instead sentenced her to three years' probation and two months in the county workhouse.

The judge ruled that Dore can leave the workhouse for a job or school. She also was given seven days' credit for time served after her arrest.

Dodge-Fjelbroten was hit by Dore's car about 10:20 p.m. on West Broadway near Sheridan Avenue and died at North Memorial Health Hospital.

City surveillance cameras showed Dore driving "at a high rate of speed far above other cars in the vicinity," according to the criminal complaint.

Dore and at least one other person in the car ran from the scene.

The day after the incident, according to the complaint, Dore reported her car stolen the previous night. She said she left it unlocked and with the keys in the vehicle.

Dore later met with investigators and admitted that she hit Dodge-Fjelbroten and ran off.

Dodge-Fjelbroten's sister, Tanya Gough, said in an online fundraising effort to help with funeral expenses that he loved fishing and sports, "especially the Twins, Vikings, and Golden Gophers."