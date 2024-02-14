A Dakota County judge has dismissed most of the claims against St. Thomas Academy from a civil lawsuit by two graduates alleging they endured a "frat-like" school culture that administrators ignored, but the private school in Mendota Heights is not totally out of legal peril.

The suit was filed in January 2023 in Dakota County District Court targeting the all-boys, military Catholic school, and continues to play out as the court considers two remaining claims.

The plaintiffs, 2022 graduates Joseph Kolar and Tucker Bakko, alleged they were groped by senior students in an unsupervised award interview, and that the entire school had a culture that discouraged "snitching" and allowed for racist, sexist and homophobic comments. The interviews were run solely by students, without supervision from former staff member Neil Hetherington, who oversaw the class.

The two students did not report the conduct at the time "due to the environment" at the school and out of fear of retaliation by other students, according to the Oct. 10 order from District Court Judge Shawn Moynihan.

St. Thomas and the attorneys for both parties declined to comment on the ongoing trial for this story. Former Headmaster Kelby Woodard, who was the head of the school during the alleged incidents, did not return a call seeking comment. Woodard left following the school year and now works as CEO of the Cristo Rey Network of schools, a national network of 39 Catholic college preparatory high schools that serve low-income students, according to his LinkedIn page.

Woodard called the allegations "unfounded and without merit" in an email to the St. Thomas community last year following a previous inquiry from the Star Tribune.

The two claims still active in the case are for negligence and negligent supervision. For the latter, the plaintiffs argued that Hetherington ran a loose classroom, and that the school could have taken steps to make Hetherington supervise his students more directly and thus prevent the abuse.

In the first dismissed claim for battery/sexual abuse, the plaintiffs argued the school should be liable for the abuse by other students. Moynihan sided with St. Thomas' argument that past cases of so-called vicarious liability were for employer-employee relationships and not school staff-student relationships. The judge wrote that Minnesota has has never held a school liable for a student's actions in the past.

The judge ruled that the plaintiffs did not provide evidence that Hetherington committed an "intentional tort," or a wrongful act that would hold the school liable.

Moynihan also dismissed claims of false advertising and consumer fraud against St. Thomas Academy, based on promotional material by the school touting it as a "safe place," that it "has a proven learning system," and that it "understands boys," according to the judge's summary in the order. Moynihan said the claim lacked information generally required to prove false advertising.

The plaintiffs could still appeal the dismissals, but only after a decision is made on the two ongoing claims for negligence and negligent supervision.



