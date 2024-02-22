ANAHUAC, Texas — Judge says Texas school's punishment of Black student doesn't violate law banning race-based hair discrimination.
Most Read
-
Longtime Twin Cities radio voice Brian Oake let go by Cities 97.1
-
Inside the most expensive city in the metro: Wayzata
-
Yuen: The Minneapolis City Council is showing us the dysfunction of disrespectful politics
-
With Kia and Hyundai thefts still soaring, Minneapolis calls for recall
-
Speculation season: What national voices say about Cousins and the Vikings