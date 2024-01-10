NEW YORK — Judge rescinds permission for former President Donald Trump to give his own closing argument at his civil fraud trial.
Most Read
-
Shooter named in Cloquet hotel homicides as cops seek motive
-
Plymouth officials approve megachurch after lawsuit threat
-
Want some red furniture? Target is trying to offload furnishings as it exits City Center offices
-
After pizza and burgers, her brother wasn't up for another food quest. So she asked her girlfriends.
-
More sledding ahead? Snow days could return for Minneapolis students