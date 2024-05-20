NEW YORK — Judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial threatened to remove witness from court after his behavior, transcript shows.
Most Read
-
Did Anthony Edwards accidentally give Minnesota tourism a new catchphrase?
-
Partisan meltdown brings Minnesota's legislative session to a bitter end
-
IDs released, search resumes for 2 of 4 canoers who went over BWCAW waterfall
-
Target cuts prices on thousands of basic items to lure budget shoppers away from Walmart
-
Souhan: For the Wolves, this is just the beginning