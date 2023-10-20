NEW YORK — Judge fines Donald Trump $5K but won't hold him in contempt after post disparaging court clerk lingered on campaign site.
Most Read
-
Fire crews put out bulk of large blaze at vacant Kmart on Lake Street in Minneapolis
-
Why do some cars in Minnesota have 'whiskey plates'?
-
Emmer starts making calls about running for speaker, source confirms
-
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one
-
These mining towns found new life as mountain-biking paradise