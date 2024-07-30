PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Judge homered twice to increase his major league-leading total to 39, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his first two home runs for the Yankees and New York beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-4 on Monday night for its first three-game winning streak since early June.

Judge, Chisholm and Ben Rice all took All-Star Zack Wheeler deep in the first two innings, and Judge added a two-run shot against Yunior Marte for a big league-best 99 RBIs.

''I told him I had 96 one year,'' manager Aaron Boone said of his 2003 season. ''He passed that tonight in July and he gets walked and pitched all the time, too.''

Anthony Volpe hit his ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth, and Chisholm added a ninth-inning homer against catcher Garrett Stubbs to give the Yankees their first six-homer game this season.

New York had not strung together three straight wins since four in a row from June 9-12.

''There's no question you get a glimpse of what we can be,'' Boone said.

Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 4 with a walk after missing 28 games with a hamstring injury. Chisholm made his first professional start at third base in just his second game for the Yankees. He hit his second homer of the game with Judge's bat.

Judge became the first player this season to homer of Wheeler's sweeper, then had Yankees fans bellowing ''MVP! MVP!'' after his seventh-inning homer gave New York a 9-3 lead. Judge's 37 mulithomer games are the fourth-most for the Yankees, trailing only Babe Ruth (68), Mickey Mantle (46) and Lou Gehrig (43).

The Phillies seemed on pace to zip toward their best record in franchise history until they hit a midseason slump. Not even Wheeler (10-5) could stop their recent slide in which the Phillies have lost nine of 13. Since the All-Star break, they've dropped two of three in each series to Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

''We're not getting big hits," designated hitter Kyle Schwarber said. ''It's great when big hits are rolling off left and right. Getting ahead in general is hard. It's not going out there and trying to chase that hit and chase that big moment.''

Luis Gil (11-5) was staked to a 3-1 lead before the Yankees blew open the game in the fifth. Juan Soto knocked in two runs on a bases-loaded double and Austin Wells added a two-RBI triple off Wheeler for a 7-1 lead. Soto is 5 for 9 with 13 RBIs with bases loaded this year.

Wheeler gave up seven runs and walked three in five innings.

''A guy like that, you've got to get him early or else he's going to be out there for 110 pitches out there into the eighth or ninth,'' Judge said.

Gil struck out eight and allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Gil allowed escaped a jam in third inning after he loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. All-Star Trea Turner hit into a forceout that brought home a run, and Bryce Harper ended the inning with a warning-track flyout.

Brandon Marsh hit a solo shot for the Phillies in the fourth.

UP NEXT

The Yankees send RHP Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.40 ERA) against Phillies LHP Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.44 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb