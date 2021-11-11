ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Coty Jude had 16 points to lead six UNC Asheville players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Division III-member Brevard College 101-44 on Thursday night.

Tajion Jones added 15 points for the Bulldogs. Quay Kimble chipped in 14 points, Luke Lawson and Drew Pember each scored 13.

LB Boyette had 11 points for the Tornados. Chancey Watson added 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com