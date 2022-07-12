Rookie Josh Winder gets his sixth start of the season for the Twins tonight (6:40, BSN) as they meet the Brewers at Target Field.

Winder is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA. He'll face Brewers righthander Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.75) in the opening game of a two-game series.

The Twins lead the American League Central and Milwaukee is atop the National League Central.

Miguel Sano, recovering from knee surgery, will join the Saints tonight on a rehab assignment as he prepares for a return to the major leagues, probably after next week's All-Star break.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Nick Gordon, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C