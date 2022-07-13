Rain interrupted the Twins-Brewers game twice on Tuesday night at Target Field before Milwaukee splashed to a 6-3 victory.

There will be no such issues today at a bright and sunny ballpark as the teams finish the two-game series at 12:10 p.m. It will be televised free on YouTube TV.

Before the game, the Twins sent Josh Winder, who took the loss on Tuesday, to St. Paul and reinstated reliever Joe Smith. Smith missed 18 games because of upper trap tightness.

Righthander Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.09 ERA) will try to salvage a split for the Twins against Brewers lefthander Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.52).

Twins infielder Luis Arraez, leading the AL in hitting, gets today off.

BREWERS LINEUP

Kolten Wong, 2B

Willy Adames, SS

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Omar Narvaez, DH

Luis Urias, 3B

Jace Peterson, RF

Victor Caratini, C

Jonathan Davis, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Kyle Garlick, RF

Jose Miranda, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Alex Kirilloff, LF

Gilberto Celestino, CF