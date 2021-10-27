Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson wasn't shy earlier this year about expressing himself on Twitter and calling out cheating pitchers.

On Tuesday, he hopped on Twitter for a different reason: Shooting the breeze and talking strategy during Game 1 of the World Series — a matchup between Atlanta, Donaldson's former team, and Houston, for whom accused Donaldson cheater Gerrit Cole pitched in 2018 and 2019.

Three exchanges showed off Donaldson's range: From insightful to insulting to amusing:

First, Donaldson asked a question of pitchers. It seemed like he was maybe just thinking out loud.

Question to the pitchers out there... you don't give up a run in the inning why do you yell in your glove and shake your head?? — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) October 27, 2021

When you're an MLB hitter, though, you get actual responses from actual pitchers.

Still mad I missed my spot and got away w it.. doesn't happen to often to major league hitters.. not to different. Just different positions on the field — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) October 27, 2021

Brandon McCarthy said it's because pitchers realize they got lucky. "Like hitting a snap hook off a tree that ends up in the fairway. You're still mad at what you did," the former pitcher said.

Second, Donaldson was dishing it right back when fans tried to talk about his lack of playoff success.

2019 interesting you bring that up I've made the postseason more in my career than the team you cheer for in the last 20+ years. — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) October 27, 2021

But the best might have been a hilarious back-and-forth with Donaldson and two former Twins players.

Everyone go say hi to JD and ask him why he didn't help me with my swing until after I stopped playing. https://t.co/Gw1wIHpbxf — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) October 27, 2021

💀. Not all of us got to face the Twins staff to get hot though! — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) October 27, 2021

At which point, former Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson entered the chat.

That ain't right Trev….. I have given up my fair share of barreled balls to JD, but giving up your teammates like that still hurts! So it might be true, but it still ain't right!!! — Kyle Gibson (@kgib44) October 27, 2021

Plouffe tried to backpedal faster than a third baseman who suddenly realizes the bunt is off and a batter is swinging away. But Gibson let him off the hook.

I appreciate that Trev, but I am pretty sure I have been a part of the "got him hot crowd" in the past….the World Wide Web proves that unfortunately….hahaha learn from your mistakes and hopefully get better!! pic.twitter.com/qWgdvnhkQc — Kyle Gibson (@kgib44) October 27, 2021

It wasn't just Gibson. Donaldson in his career has a 1.339 OPS with 19 homers in just 162 at bats.

All in all, it was a nice accompaniment to a nine inning, 6-2 Atlanta win that took ... checks notes ... 4 hours and 6 minutes.

Give Donaldson and Plouffe their own Peyton/Eli Manning show already!