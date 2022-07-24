NEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden taken to hospital by helicopter for evaluation after collapsing following late wreck in IndyCar race.
Most Read
-
MSP Airport employees fearful about taking LRT between terminals
-
Minnesota restaurant pros offer tips for navigating the new world of tipping
-
Minnesota's 50 highest-paid CEOs, with No. 1 earning $120M
-
Senior U scientist responds to fraud allegations in Alzheimer's research
-
Review: Blake Shelton upstaged by wife Gwen Stefani at country-heavy TC Summer Jam