ANAHEIM, Calif. — José Ramírez went deep twice and started a run of three straight homers in the fourth inning as the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to seven with a 10-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Ramirez had a pair of two-run shots into the rockpile beyond the center field fence at Angel Stadium during the third and fourth innings. It was the 24th multihomer game of Ramirez's career and his first since last July 30 against the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Naylor and David Fry also went deep in the fourth as the Guardians became the first team in the majors this season to go back-to-back-to-back.

Logan Allen (6-2) won his third straight start after he allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out seven for the second game in a row and threw a season-high 99 pitches.

Luis Rengifo had three hits, including a home run in the second, as the Halos' struggles at home continued. They won four of six on the road coming into Friday's game, but are 6-17 at The Big A.

Jo Adell added Logan O'Hoppe had solo homers in the sixth and eighth innings, but Patrick Sandoval allowed a career-high eight runs — all earned — in 3 2/3 innings. Sandoval is 2-7 with a 5.60 ERA in 11 starts this season.

The Guardians were up 4-2 with two outs in the fourth before putting it out of reach with their three-homer onslaught.

After Andrés Giménez got aboard with a base hit, Ramírez followed with a two-run shot to center for his second homer of the game.

The homer was Ramirez's 14th of the season, tied for fifth in the majors. With four RBIs, he moved past Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna for the MLB lead with 49.

On the next pitch, Naylor chased Sandoval with a drive into the bleachers in right-center for his 13th, which is tied for seventh.

José Suarez came in for Sandoval. But two pitches in, Fry drove a fastball into the Guardians' bullpen in left field.

It was the first time Cleveland has had three straight homers since June 18, 2019, at Texas.

Coincidentally, the Angels were also the last team to allow a team to go deep three straight times. The Texas Rangers had three straight solo shots against the Halos on Sept. 25, 2023.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (acute left hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment with games at Single-A Lake County on Saturday and Sunday. ... RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort) threw live batting practice before Friday's game, with another session expected next week.

Angels: SS Zach Neto was out of the lineup due to right elbow inflammation. Neto left during the fifth inning of Wednesday's game at Houston when he felt discomfort after making a high throw to first.

UP NEXT

RHP Tanner Bibee (2-1, 3.93) takes the mound for the Guardians and RHP José Soriano (2-4, 3.30) gets the start for the Angels in the middle game of the series.

