Jose Miranda didn't score any runs during the Twins' 9-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday, and he drove in only one run.

He was still the center of attention.

Miranda matched an MLB record and became the first player in 72 years to record a hit in 12 consecutive at-bats.

When Miranda ended his streak with a flyout to left field in the sixth inning, he received two standing ovations from the Target Field crowd of 31,431. He waved in appreciation, then Carlos Correa gave him a side hug as they walked toward their defensive positions.

The only other three players to match Miranda's feat were Walt "Moose" Dropo (1952), Pinky Higgins (1938) and Johnny "Noisy" Kling (1902). Miranda reached base in a team-record 13 straight plate appearances, the longest streak in the majors since Kevin Youkilis in 2009.

"Pretty unfathomable," Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday. "It's hard to do in Little League or playing video games, and he's doing it on a major league field right now."

Miranda was hit by a fastball on his left hand in the first inning, remaining in the game after a long visit with trainer Nick Paparesta. He hit an RBI single to center in the second inning and singled again in the fourth. The Target Field crowd groaned when Miranda lined a pitch foul by a few feet near the first-base line in the sixth inning. Two pitches later, the streak was over.

"To see him flourish and become the man and the guy that he's become in the lineup, it's unreal," Correa said. "I'm very proud of all the work he's put in, all the rehab he had to go through last year when people were not believing in his potential and I still was."

Miranda raised his batting average from .294 to .329 in four games. Fittingly, Miranda's historic streak coincided with an incredible stretch for the Twins offense. They've scored 33 runs in their last three games.

There might not have been a pitcher more untouchable than Brown throughout the past month. He allowed one run over his last five starts (31 innings). He permitted only four hits in his last 12 innings. The Twins had 10 hits and seven runs against him in their first three innings.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, opening with three straight singles. In the second inning, Willi Castro lined an RBI double to right field before Miranda and Carlos Santana hit back-to-back RBI singles.

Brooks Lee hammered his first career homer in the third inning, a two-run blast over the wall in right-center field. Lee, whose helmet fell off as soon as the ball cleared the fence, has totaled seven hits and six RBI in his first four games.

Byron Buxton added a two-run homer in the seventh inning, pumping his fist when his line drive sailed into the left field seats.

Joe Ryan struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while yielding five hits and three runs. The Astros loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth inning, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Twins reliever Jorge Alcala escaped with a flyout.

The Twins have won nine of their last 13 games.