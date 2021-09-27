Jose Miranda, who is having a breakthrough minor league season, was named the Twins minor league player of the year Monday, winning the Sherry Robertson Award.

Louie Varland won the Jim Rantz Award as the organization's top minor league pitcher.

Miranda, a 23-year-old third baseman who is completing his season with the St. Paul Saints, is hitting a combined .342 after starting the season at Class AA Wichita. He has 29 home runs and 92 RBI with a .968 OPS in 122 games. He was the team's minor league player of the week four times in 2021.

The 23-year-old Varland split the season between the Twins' Class A teams in Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids. He was 10-4 with a 2.10 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 103 innings and led the organization in strikeouts, wins and ERA. Varland played at North St. Paul and Concordia-St. Paul.