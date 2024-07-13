HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer, Hunter Brown struck out five over six innings and the Houston Astros won their 10th straight home game with a 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Alex Bregman and Jake Meyers also homered while Josh Hader converted his 18th straight save opportunity. The Astros have the best record in the majors at 25-11 since June 1 and notched their 50th win of the year.

Holding on to a 3-2 lead in the sixth, Altuve crushed a 1-1 changeup from Texas reliever José Ureña 365 feet into the left field seats to make it 6-2.

Houston's defense kept the scorecard clean early for Brown. With two on in the first, Chas McCormick ended the frame with a diving grab in right field. The Astros then turned a pair of inning-ending double plays in the second and third innings.

Brown (7-6) held the Rangers to two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out five for his sixth win in his last seven starts.

Hader struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney (3-10) gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out five in five innings. It was Heaney's fourth loss in his last seven starts.

Corey Seager hit a two-run homer, his 18th of the year, and went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Marcus Semien went 3 for 3 for Texas in the leadoff spot.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Tyler Mahle (right UCL repair surgery) will pitch three innings in his third rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League … RHP Dane Dunning (right shoulder tightness) threw a live batting practice in Anaheim on Wednesday.

Astros: DH/OF Yordan Alvarez returned to the lineup on Friday after missing Thursday's game due to hip tightness … RHP Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgery) didn't throw his scheduled bullpen on Friday. Garcia is throwing off flat ground and Astros manager Joe Espada doesn't consider this a setback in his rehab process …OF Kyle Tucker (right shin contusion) played catch on the field for a second straight day on Friday.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 5.96 ERA) faces Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 3.10 ERA) when the series continues Saturday afternoon.

