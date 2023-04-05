Miami's four-run eighth inning ended a pitcher's duel, gave the Marlins a 5-2 victory and spoiled Twins starter Pablo López's return to his former team.

The loss followed Tuesday's 1-0 defeat after the Twins started the season by winning their first four games. They scored 18 runs in consecutive games against Kansas City and the Marlins before scoring just twice in their past two games.

Injury replacement Bryan De La Cruz's single off Caleb Thielbar drove in Jean Segura, who had singled off reliever Griffin Jax, to break a 1-1 tie in the eighth. Jorge Soler's three-run homer down the right-field line — his second homer of the afternoon — provided the day's punctuation.

The Twins added a ninth-inning run on a wild pitch, but could get no closer.

Until then, the teams swapped single runs with Soler's first-inning solo home run and Trevor Larnach's seventh-inning single that drove in catcher Ryan Jeffers from second base in the seventh inning.

Jeffers' tying run came after the Twins loaded the bases in the sixth inning for the seventh time this young season and for the seventh time came away empty.

López faced his former Miami on a warm, tropical afternoon in which Twins manager Rocco Baldelli reconfigured his lineup card, loading it with right-handed hitters. Lopez pitched seven innings, allowed three hits, one run, one walk and struck out eight in yet another impressive outing by a Twins starting pitcher.

His counterpart, Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo went seven innings, allowed five hits, one run and struck out 10. Baldelli left Joey Gallo, nicked-up Max Kepler and Nick Gordon in the dugout and seven used right-handed hitters, a switch hitter and one lone left-hander on the lineup card.

But that one lefty happened to be Larnach, whose seventh-inning, game-tying single drove in Jeffers after Jeffers had doubled to lead off the inning. Gallo came in as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning, but struck out.

The Twins' opening-day starter, López made his second season start and his first against his former team that traded him away in January for the 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez.

López pitched five seasons in Miami and made 95 appearances. Wednesday's game was the first time he faced the Marlins in his career. He made 50 career starts at LoanDepot Park and pitched for his Venezuela last month in that same ballpark in the World Baseball Classic. Then he pitched that season opener last Thursday in Kansas City before returning back to Miami in a return he said would have been emotional if he already hadn't just been in the visitors clubhouse and dugout for two days.

"He hasn't had very many calm, relaxed normal outings," Baldelli said. "Almost every outing he makes has some significance to it. The more you know this guy, the more you feel he can handle anything that comes his way. I'm very confident about that."

The Marlins faced their old friend for the first time as well and twice tried unsuccessfully to steal against López by taking off from first to second base thinking Lopez would pitch before noticing a base runner on the move.

It happened when Jazz Chisholm Jr. tried stealing after leading off the game with a single and did so again in the fifth inning when third baseman Segura tried his luck.

Both times López looked over his shoulder, noticed the runner already on his way to second and simply threw them out at second base.

Chisholm jammed his shoulder into the second-base bag and Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer's on a heads-first slide. Chisholm left the game after being attended to and was replaced by De La Cruz.

